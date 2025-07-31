12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares moved upwards by 33.1% to $5.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.2 million.
- Theriva Biologics TOVX stock moved upwards by 17.68% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock increased by 13.42% to $159.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Alphatec Holdings ATEC shares rose 13.32% to $11.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO stock moved upwards by 12.0% to $271.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares moved upwards by 8.67% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
Losers
- Zynex ZYXI shares fell 12.1% to $1.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Lyell Immunopharma LYEL stock decreased by 10.85% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.1 million.
- Orchestra BioMed Hldgs OBIO stock fell 10.14% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB stock decreased by 8.28% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $216.9 million.
- OPKO Health OPK stock decreased by 7.82% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares declined by 6.06% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATECAlphatec Holdings Inc
$12.0612.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
40.75
Growth
8.34
Quality
N/A
Value
27.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BIOBio-Rad Laboratories Inc
$271.008.37%
COCPCocrystal Pharma Inc
$1.8812.6%
FDMT4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc
$6.0938.1%
IRTCiRhythm Technologies Inc
$160.0014.2%
LYELLyell Immunopharma Inc
$10.60-14.8%
MBRXMoleculin Biotech Inc
$0.6000-15.6%
OBIOOrchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
$2.74-12.2%
OPKOPKO Health Inc
$1.17-12.7%
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.470010.2%
YMABY-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
$4.10-14.4%
ZYXIZynex Inc
$1.96-21.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.