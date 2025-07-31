12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares moved upwards by 33.1% to $5.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.2 million.

Theriva Biologics TOVX stock moved upwards by 17.68% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock increased by 13.42% to $159.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Alphatec Holdings ATEC shares rose 13.32% to $11.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO stock moved upwards by 12.0% to $271.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares moved upwards by 8.67% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

Losers

Zynex ZYXI shares fell 12.1% to $1.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Lyell Immunopharma LYEL stock decreased by 10.85% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.1 million.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs OBIO stock fell 10.14% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB stock decreased by 8.28% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $216.9 million.

OPKO Health OPK stock decreased by 7.82% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares declined by 6.06% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

