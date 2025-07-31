12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Weave Communications WEAV shares increased by 14.1% to $8.33 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $565.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS stock rose 13.23% to $10.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

AppFolio APPF shares moved upwards by 11.81% to $298.97. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Cohu COHU shares increased by 9.18% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

VerifyMe VRME shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Five9 FIVN stock increased by 8.05% to $27.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares fell 11.0% to $3.65 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $153.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

AEye LIDR shares decreased by 9.98% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Riot Platforms RIOT stock decreased by 7.09% to $12.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Mirion Technologies MIR stock fell 6.05% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Global Engine Group GLE shares decreased by 5.67% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.