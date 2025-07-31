12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 46.0% to $65.64 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $875.9 million.

Classover Holdings KIDZ stock rose 31.69% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock rose 31.42% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

ATA Creativity Global AACG shares increased by 25.87% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.

Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares rose 24.62% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock increased by 19.99% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Losers

U Power UCAR shares declined by 25.0% to $1.91 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

Twin Hospitality Group TWNP shares declined by 19.23% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Upbound Group UPBD shares fell 12.71% to $21.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Shake Shack SHAK stock decreased by 12.4% to $123.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Mister Car Wash MCW stock decreased by 12.38% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares fell 10.69% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

