12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Soligenix SNGX shares rose 192.0% to $3.65 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • InspireMD NSPR stock rose 22.13% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
  • Onconetix ONCO shares increased by 21.73% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • SNDL SNDL shares increased by 21.18% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $370.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares moved upwards by 18.6% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • Jyong Biotech MENS shares increased by 18.56% to $21.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Pulmonx LUNG shares declined by 39.7% to $1.9 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $125.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GRI Bio GRI stock fell 37.35% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares decreased by 36.5% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Align Technology ALGN shares declined by 35.12% to $132.09. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Baxter Intl BAX shares decreased by 19.12% to $22.69. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock declined by 15.0% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

