12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

VerifyMe VRME stock rose 80.5% to $1.24 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Nvni Group NVNI shares rose 39.47% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Applied Digital APLD stock rose 34.54% to $13.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Impinj PI shares moved upwards by 32.77% to $162.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Cognex CGNX shares moved upwards by 21.29% to $40.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

FiEE FIEE shares moved upwards by 17.44% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Losers

Confluent CFLT stock fell 31.8% to $18.0 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Xerox Holdings XRX stock declined by 20.22% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

SPS Commerce SPSC shares declined by 19.03% to $113.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 14.13% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Insight Enterprises NSIT stock declined by 13.83% to $124.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Alkami Technology ALKT stock fell 13.42% to $22.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

