12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- VerifyMe VRME stock rose 80.5% to $1.24 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares rose 39.47% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- Applied Digital APLD stock rose 34.54% to $13.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Impinj PI shares moved upwards by 32.77% to $162.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cognex CGNX shares moved upwards by 21.29% to $40.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- FiEE FIEE shares moved upwards by 17.44% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
Losers
- Confluent CFLT stock fell 31.8% to $18.0 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Xerox Holdings XRX stock declined by 20.22% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SPS Commerce SPSC shares declined by 19.03% to $113.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 14.13% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Insight Enterprises NSIT stock declined by 13.83% to $124.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Alkami Technology ALKT stock fell 13.42% to $22.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALKTAlkami Technology Inc
$22.96-12.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.26
Growth
23.28
Quality
N/A
Value
19.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$13.6335.9%
CFLTConfluent Inc
$18.00-31.8%
CGNXCognex Corp
$40.8320.9%
FIEEFiEE Inc
$2.391.70%
NSITInsight Enterprises Inc
$125.68-13.1%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.700042.3%
PIImpinj Inc
$161.7032.3%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.47-11.4%
SPSCSPS Commerce Inc
$113.19-18.9%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$1.3393.8%
XRXXerox Holdings Corp
$4.03-22.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.