12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Psyence Biomedical PBM stock rose 62.6% to $8.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

stock rose 62.6% to $8.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares rose 42.3% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

shares rose 42.3% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. Onconetix ONCO stock rose 25.23% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

stock rose 25.23% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. Soligenix SNGX shares rose 21.59% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

shares rose 21.59% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. Alignment Healthcare ALHC shares rose 19.21% to $15.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 19.21% to $15.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. TransMedics Group TMDX stock moved upwards by 16.75% to $125.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Align Technology ALGN shares decreased by 31.6% to $139.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 31.6% to $139.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Pulmonx LUNG shares declined by 19.69% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $125.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 19.69% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $125.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Nuvectis Pharma NVCT shares decreased by 17.89% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.

shares decreased by 17.89% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million. Prime Medicine PRME stock fell 12.76% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.2 million.

stock fell 12.76% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.2 million. Dyadic International DYAI stock decreased by 11.5% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

stock decreased by 11.5% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million. Pheton Holdings PTHL shares fell 10.91% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.