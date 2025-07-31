12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Psyence Biomedical PBM stock rose 62.6% to $8.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares rose 42.3% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Onconetix ONCO stock rose 25.23% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Soligenix SNGX shares rose 21.59% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Alignment Healthcare ALHC shares rose 19.21% to $15.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TransMedics Group TMDX stock moved upwards by 16.75% to $125.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Align Technology ALGN shares decreased by 31.6% to $139.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pulmonx LUNG shares declined by 19.69% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $125.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nuvectis Pharma NVCT shares decreased by 17.89% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.
- Prime Medicine PRME stock fell 12.76% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.2 million.
- Dyadic International DYAI stock decreased by 11.5% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- Pheton Holdings PTHL shares fell 10.91% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
