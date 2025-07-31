12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock moved upwards by 38.3% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Caesarstone CSTE shares moved upwards by 18.55% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.
- Masco MAS shares increased by 11.07% to $73.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Rentokil Initial RTO shares moved upwards by 10.11% to $25.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.
- GEE Group JOB shares moved upwards by 9.94% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- American Superconductor AMSC shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $48.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock decreased by 11.7% to $0.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares fell 11.32% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- OceanPal OP shares fell 10.55% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- ATI ATI shares declined by 8.56% to $86.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock declined by 7.39% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Builders FirstSource BLDR shares declined by 7.23% to $117.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
