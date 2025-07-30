12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MoneyHero MNY shares increased by 13.1% to $1.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.

Meta Platforms META shares increased by 9.25% to $760.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 trillion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

CTRL Group MCTR shares rose 6.75% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

PodcastOne PODC shares increased by 5.91% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.

Spok Holdings SPOK stock increased by 5.69% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $351.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

EPWK Holdings EPWK stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

Losers

Urban One UONE shares declined by 15.0% to $1.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.

Fast Track Group FTRK stock fell 8.32% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Giftify GIFT shares declined by 7.0% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares declined by 4.85% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $927.6 million.

PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS shares declined by 4.32% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $148.8 million.

HWH International HWH shares fell 3.53% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

