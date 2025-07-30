12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Replimune Group REPL stock rose 100.5% to $7.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $291.7 million.

stock rose 100.5% to $7.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $291.7 million. CEL-SCI CVM stock increased by 35.38% to $9.68. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

stock increased by 35.38% to $9.68. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million. P3 Health Partners PIII stock rose 28.1% to $7.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

stock rose 28.1% to $7.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million. Capricor Therapeutics CAPR shares rose 24.1% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.0 million.

shares rose 24.1% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.0 million. I-MAB IMAB stock moved upwards by 23.52% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 23.52% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.5 million. Biohaven BHVN shares rose 20.96% to $15.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock declined by 73.4% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

stock declined by 73.4% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. Pheton Holdings PTHL stock decreased by 43.49% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

stock decreased by 43.49% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 33.08% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

stock fell 33.08% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares fell 25.08% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $220.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 25.08% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $220.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Anika Therapeutics ANIK stock declined by 24.29% to $8.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 24.29% to $8.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock decreased by 23.97% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.