12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Replimune Group REPL stock rose 100.5% to $7.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $291.7 million.
- CEL-SCI CVM stock increased by 35.38% to $9.68. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- P3 Health Partners PIII stock rose 28.1% to $7.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics CAPR shares rose 24.1% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.0 million.
- I-MAB IMAB stock moved upwards by 23.52% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.5 million.
- Biohaven BHVN shares rose 20.96% to $15.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock declined by 73.4% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- Pheton Holdings PTHL stock decreased by 43.49% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 33.08% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares fell 25.08% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $220.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Anika Therapeutics ANIK stock declined by 24.29% to $8.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock decreased by 23.97% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANIKAnika Therapeutics Inc
$8.46-24.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.47
Growth
7.29
Quality
N/A
Value
77.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BHVNBiohaven Ltd
$15.2919.2%
CAPRCapricor Therapeutics Inc
$8.3423.7%
CRDFCardiff Oncology Inc
$2.40-27.6%
CVMCEL-SCI Corp
$9.1227.6%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.0400-21.3%
IMABI-MAB
$2.1023.2%
PIIIP3 Health Partners Inc
$7.4628.5%
PTHLPheton Holdings Ltd
$0.9400-43.0%
REPLReplimune Group Inc
$7.73106.1%
SLRXSalarius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.7661-23.4%
VYNEVYNE Therapeutics Inc
$0.3737-74.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.