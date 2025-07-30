12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Criteo CRTO stock rose 19.2% to $27.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kore Group Holdings KORE shares increased by 14.88% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- MoneyHero MNY shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- PodcastOne PODC shares increased by 11.8% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
- FuboTV FUBO stock increased by 9.03% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Smart Digital Group SDM shares moved upwards by 8.13% to $22.33. The company's market cap stands at $551.8 million.
Losers
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock fell 17.1% to $3.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- HWH International HWH stock decreased by 14.29% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Brag House Holdings TBH shares decreased by 12.38% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Anghami ANGH shares fell 7.24% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
- Global Interactive GITS shares decreased by 5.75% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Cheer Holding CHR shares decreased by 4.6% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
