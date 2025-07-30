12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares moved upwards by 50.0% to $6.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Tigo Energy TYGO shares rose 42.27% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 41.31% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 15.75% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 12.27% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares moved upwards by 10.02% to $40.94. The company's market cap stands at $465.1 million.
Losers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock decreased by 21.7% to $0.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- SOS SOS stock fell 8.34% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Volato Group SOAR stock decreased by 7.31% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock fell 7.04% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- Graphjet Technology GTI shares declined by 7.01% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares declined by 6.08% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
