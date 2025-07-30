12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT shares rose 12.0% to $0.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.

Blackbaud BLKB stock increased by 10.38% to $71.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Qorvo QRVO stock rose 9.83% to $93.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Acorn Energy ACFN shares rose 9.43% to $27.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.

Marvell Tech MRVL shares rose 8.85% to $83.1. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 billion.

Nukkleus NUKK stock rose 7.24% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.

Losers

FiEE FIEE stock declined by 19.2% to $2.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Nvni Group NVNI shares fell 17.65% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.

ScanTech AI Systems STAI shares declined by 15.13% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.

Next Technology Holding NXTT shares declined by 7.98% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.1 million.

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX stock fell 6.48% to $142.8. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Entegris ENTG stock decreased by 5.09% to $88.13. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

