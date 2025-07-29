July 29, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Rocky Brands RCKY stock rose 24.0% to $28.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved upwards by 10.57% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Wag Group PET stock moved upwards by 9.59% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Cheesecake Factory CAKE shares rose 6.06% to $66.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Pitanium PTNM shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG stock rose 4.9% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million.

Losers

  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 9.8% to $0.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • NWTN NWTN shares decreased by 8.28% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.4 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares declined by 4.93% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Neo-Concept International NCI shares decreased by 4.43% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • U Power UCAR shares fell 3.81% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

