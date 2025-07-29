12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Rocky Brands RCKY stock rose 24.0% to $28.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved upwards by 10.57% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Wag Group PET stock moved upwards by 9.59% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Cheesecake Factory CAKE shares rose 6.06% to $66.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pitanium PTNM shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- GrowGeneration GRWG stock rose 4.9% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million.
Losers
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 9.8% to $0.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- NWTN NWTN shares decreased by 8.28% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.4 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares declined by 4.93% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Neo-Concept International NCI shares decreased by 4.43% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- U Power UCAR shares fell 3.81% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Genius Group GNS stock fell 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAKECheesecake Factory Inc
$65.70-0.29%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.64
Growth
97.19
Quality
N/A
Value
13.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.19690.56%
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$0.4800-%
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$1.045.06%
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$1.07-1.83%
NCINeo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
$2.051.72%
NWTNNWTN Inc
$1.2211.9%
PETWag Group Co
$0.0503-57.0%
PRPLPurple Innovation Inc
$0.9200-8.00%
PTNMPitanium Ltd
$1.40-20.9%
RCKYRocky Brands Inc
$30.0027.7%
UCARU Power Ltd
$2.40-0.83%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.