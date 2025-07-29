12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Tigo Energy TYGO shares increased by 40.2% to $1.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- FTAI Aviation FTAI shares increased by 7.76% to $123.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 7.69% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock increased by 5.63% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Arrive AI ARAI shares rose 5.33% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.0 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares increased by 5.15% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
Losers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock fell 21.8% to $0.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock fell 6.57% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Safe Bulkers SB shares fell 5.73% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Orion Group Hldgs ORN stock decreased by 5.11% to $8.92. The company's market cap stands at $371.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- CoreCivic CXW shares decreased by 4.44% to $19.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- CEA Industries VAPE stock declined by 4.37% to $39.19. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
