12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Qorvo QRVO stock increased by 8.1% to $91.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

PicoCELA PCLA stock moved upwards by 7.17% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

InterDigital IDCC shares moved upwards by 6.71% to $236.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

Endava DAVA stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $14.87. The company's market cap stands at $872.1 million.

My Size MYSZ shares rose 5.66% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN stock increased by 5.06% to $10.41. The company's market cap stands at $865.2 million.

Losers

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares fell 6.7% to $142.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares decreased by 5.93% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.

Acorn Energy ACFN stock declined by 5.61% to $23.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.

ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock declined by 5.51% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Creative Global Tech CGTL stock declined by 3.26% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

