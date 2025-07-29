12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Qorvo QRVO stock increased by 8.1% to $91.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock moved upwards by 7.17% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- InterDigital IDCC shares moved upwards by 6.71% to $236.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Endava DAVA stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $14.87. The company's market cap stands at $872.1 million.
- My Size MYSZ shares rose 5.66% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN stock increased by 5.06% to $10.41. The company's market cap stands at $865.2 million.
Losers
- Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares fell 6.7% to $142.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares decreased by 5.93% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- Acorn Energy ACFN stock declined by 5.61% to $23.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock declined by 5.51% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock declined by 3.26% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares declined by 3.24% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ACFNAcorn Energy Inc
$23.908.88%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.64
Growth
99.96
Quality
N/A
Value
57.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$0.9184-6.69%
DAVAEndava PLC
$14.871.36%
GDYNGrid Dynamics Holdings Inc
$9.91-3.97%
IDCCInterDigital Inc
$237.506.93%
MGRTMega Fortune Co Ltd
$2.7018.4%
MYSZMy Size Inc
$1.33-0.75%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.6172-10.3%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.5440-0.29%
QRVOQorvo Inc
$91.979.07%
STAIScanTech AI Systems Inc
$1.1368.9%
STXSeagate Technology Holdings PLC
$142.47-5.31%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.