12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Durect DRRX stock moved upwards by 238.3% to $1.87 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares increased by 59.3% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares rose 29.03% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares rose 25.74% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares increased by 19.73% to $16.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Exagen XGN shares rose 16.91% to $8.64. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

AIM ImmunoTech AIM shares fell 53.8% to $3.33 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock fell 26.05% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

NeoGenomics NEO shares declined by 24.77% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

ProPhase Labs PRPH stock fell 21.96% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares decreased by 21.42% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Kindly MD NAKA shares declined by 21.35% to $8.33. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.

