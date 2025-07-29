12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA stock increased by 39.5% to $36.29 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.1 million.
- CECO Environmental CECO stock increased by 16.39% to $40.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Chart Industries GTLS stock increased by 15.5% to $198.27. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Founder Group FGL shares rose 14.77% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Volato Group SOAR shares rose 12.84% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares increased by 10.46% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million.
Losers
- VisionWave Holdings VWAV stock fell 33.2% to $7.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
- CEA Industries VAPE stock decreased by 30.37% to $40.1. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 29.56% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares declined by 27.57% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
- Graphjet Technology GTI shares declined by 19.87% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Stem STEM shares decreased by 18.41% to $15.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANPARich Sparkle Holdings Ltd
$34.3031.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
2.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CECOCECO Environmental Corp
$40.3716.3%
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$3.5810.2%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.1614.8%
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.1148-19.7%
GTLSChart Industries Inc
$198.2515.5%
NOTEFiscalNote Holdings Inc
$0.5700-27.8%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$1.9312.9%
STEMStem Inc
$15.18-19.7%
VAPECEA Industries Inc
$39.39-31.6%
VWAVVisionWave Holdings Inc
$7.22-34.4%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.0602-28.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.