July 29, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA stock increased by 39.5% to $36.29 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.1 million.
  • CECO Environmental CECO stock increased by 16.39% to $40.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Chart Industries GTLS stock increased by 15.5% to $198.27. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Founder Group FGL shares rose 14.77% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • Volato Group SOAR shares rose 12.84% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares increased by 10.46% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million.

Losers

  • VisionWave Holdings VWAV stock fell 33.2% to $7.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
  • CEA Industries VAPE stock decreased by 30.37% to $40.1. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 29.56% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares declined by 27.57% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
  • Graphjet Technology GTI shares declined by 19.87% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Stem STEM shares decreased by 18.41% to $15.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANPA Logo
ANPARich Sparkle Holdings Ltd
$34.3031.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
2.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CECO Logo
CECOCECO Environmental Corp
$40.3716.3%
ELPW Logo
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$3.5810.2%
FGL Logo
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.1614.8%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.1148-19.7%
GTLS Logo
GTLSChart Industries Inc
$198.2515.5%
NOTE Logo
NOTEFiscalNote Holdings Inc
$0.5700-27.8%
SOAR Logo
SOARVolato Group Inc
$1.9312.9%
STEM Logo
STEMStem Inc
$15.18-19.7%
VAPE Logo
VAPECEA Industries Inc
$39.39-31.6%
VWAV Logo
VWAVVisionWave Holdings Inc
$7.22-34.4%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.0602-28.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved