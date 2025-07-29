12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA stock increased by 39.5% to $36.29 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.1 million.

stock increased by 39.5% to $36.29 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.1 million. CECO Environmental CECO stock increased by 16.39% to $40.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 16.39% to $40.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Chart Industries GTLS stock increased by 15.5% to $198.27. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock increased by 15.5% to $198.27. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Founder Group FGL shares rose 14.77% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

shares rose 14.77% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. Volato Group SOAR shares rose 12.84% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

shares rose 12.84% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. Elong Power Holding ELPW shares increased by 10.46% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million.

Losers

VisionWave Holdings VWAV stock fell 33.2% to $7.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.

stock fell 33.2% to $7.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million. CEA Industries VAPE stock decreased by 30.37% to $40.1. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.

stock decreased by 30.37% to $40.1. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million. WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 29.56% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

stock declined by 29.56% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares declined by 27.57% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.

shares declined by 27.57% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million. Graphjet Technology GTI shares declined by 19.87% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

shares declined by 19.87% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million. Stem STEM shares decreased by 18.41% to $15.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.