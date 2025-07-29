July 29, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock rose 86.9% to $1.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Sanmina SANM stock rose 20.88% to $118.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CommVault Systems CVLT stock moved upwards by 18.83% to $194.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Amkor Tech AMKR stock increased by 17.96% to $25.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares increased by 17.92% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
  • Acorn Energy ACFN stock moved upwards by 16.15% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.

Losers

  • Global Engine Group GLE shares fell 46.6% to $1.58 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares decreased by 25.8% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • Robot Consulting Co LAWR stock fell 19.64% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock declined by 19.56% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 15.42% to $9.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.5 million.
  • Perfect PERF stock fell 14.7% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACFN Logo
ACFNAcorn Energy Inc
$24.7612.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.64
Growth
99.96
Quality
N/A
Value
57.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMKR Logo
AMKRAmkor Technology Inc
$24.9917.7%
CVLT Logo
CVLTCommVault Systems Inc
$192.6017.9%
GLE Logo
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$2.82-5.05%
LAWR Logo
LAWRRobot Consulting Co Ltd
$2.882.86%
MGRT Logo
MGRTMega Fortune Co Ltd
$2.8424.6%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$9.92-14.9%
PERF Logo
PERFPerfect Corp
$2.10-14.3%
SANM Logo
SANMSanmina Corp
$118.8620.9%
SLNHP Logo
SLNHPSoluna Holdings Inc
$3.44-19.6%
SMX Logo
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.59-26.7%
STAI Logo
STAIScanTech AI Systems Inc
$1.2789.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved