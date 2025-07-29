12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock rose 86.9% to $1.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Sanmina SANM stock rose 20.88% to $118.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CommVault Systems CVLT stock moved upwards by 18.83% to $194.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Amkor Tech AMKR stock increased by 17.96% to $25.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares increased by 17.92% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Acorn Energy ACFN stock moved upwards by 16.15% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
Losers
- Global Engine Group GLE shares fell 46.6% to $1.58 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares decreased by 25.8% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR stock fell 19.64% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock declined by 19.56% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 15.42% to $9.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.5 million.
- Perfect PERF stock fell 14.7% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
