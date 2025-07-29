12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- MKDWell Tech MKDW shares moved upwards by 15.2% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN shares rose 8.72% to $9.84. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 7.94% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Polaris PII shares rose 7.11% to $53.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- GigaCloud Tech GCT stock increased by 6.75% to $24.97. The company's market cap stands at $890.4 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock increased by 6.29% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
Losers
- Wag Group PET stock decreased by 27.7% to $0.08 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Leslies LESL stock decreased by 18.51% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.4 million.
- Whirlpool WHR stock fell 16.66% to $81.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Steven Madden SHOO stock declined by 8.4% to $24.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- AYRO AYRO shares fell 7.51% to $7.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- High Roller Technologies ROLR stock declined by 7.07% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
