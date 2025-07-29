12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

MKDWell Tech MKDW shares moved upwards by 15.2% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

stock increased by 6.75% to $24.97. The company's market cap stands at $890.4 million. Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock increased by 6.29% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Losers

Wag Group PET stock decreased by 27.7% to $0.08 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

shares fell 7.51% to $7.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. High Roller Technologies ROLR stock declined by 7.07% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.

