July 29, 2025

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Durect DRRX shares moved upwards by 270.9% to $2.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares moved upwards by 150.97% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock rose 50.14% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock increased by 42.43% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares rose 37.92% to $19.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • GeneDx Holdings WGS stock rose 27.54% to $108.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • AIM ImmunoTech AIM stock decreased by 39.6% to $4.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock fell 24.51% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Novo Nordisk NVO stock fell 20.96% to $54.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.5 billion.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC stock decreased by 15.5% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • NeoGenomics NEO stock fell 15.1% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK stock decreased by 14.15% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

