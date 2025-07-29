12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Durect DRRX shares moved upwards by 270.9% to $2.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares moved upwards by 150.97% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock rose 50.14% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock increased by 42.43% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares rose 37.92% to $19.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

GeneDx Holdings WGS stock rose 27.54% to $108.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

AIM ImmunoTech AIM stock decreased by 39.6% to $4.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock fell 24.51% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Novo Nordisk NVO stock fell 20.96% to $54.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.5 billion.

Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC stock decreased by 15.5% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

NeoGenomics NEO stock fell 15.1% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Catheter Precision VTAK stock decreased by 14.15% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

