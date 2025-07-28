12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares rose 17.0% to $0.12 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.

shares rose 17.0% to $0.12 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million. Milestone Scientific MLSS shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million. Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock rose 10.9% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

stock rose 10.9% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. PTC Therapeutics PTCT stock moved upwards by 8.25% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

stock moved upwards by 8.25% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. Aclarion ACON stock increased by 6.88% to $8.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

stock increased by 6.88% to $8.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. Maze Therapeutics MAZE stock increased by 6.62% to $17.37. The company's market cap stands at $736.6 million.

Losers

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares decreased by 18.9% to $2.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares decreased by 18.9% to $2.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Exelixis EXEL shares decreased by 13.27% to $38.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 13.27% to $38.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Metsera MTSR shares declined by 8.7% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.

shares declined by 8.7% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. Neumora Therapeutics NMRA stock declined by 6.61% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.1 million.

stock declined by 6.61% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.1 million. Eledon Pharmaceuticals ELDN shares fell 6.2% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $216.7 million.

shares fell 6.2% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $216.7 million. Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares decreased by 5.8% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.