12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares rose 17.0% to $0.12 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.
- Milestone Scientific MLSS shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock rose 10.9% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- PTC Therapeutics PTCT stock moved upwards by 8.25% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Aclarion ACON stock increased by 6.88% to $8.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Maze Therapeutics MAZE stock increased by 6.62% to $17.37. The company's market cap stands at $736.6 million.
Losers
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares decreased by 18.9% to $2.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Exelixis EXEL shares decreased by 13.27% to $38.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Metsera MTSR shares declined by 8.7% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Neumora Therapeutics NMRA stock declined by 6.61% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.1 million.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals ELDN shares fell 6.2% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $216.7 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares decreased by 5.8% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
Edge Rankings
