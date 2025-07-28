July 28, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares rose 17.0% to $0.12 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.
  • Milestone Scientific MLSS shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock rose 10.9% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • PTC Therapeutics PTCT stock moved upwards by 8.25% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Aclarion ACON stock increased by 6.88% to $8.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Maze Therapeutics MAZE stock increased by 6.62% to $17.37. The company's market cap stands at $736.6 million.

Losers

  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares decreased by 18.9% to $2.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Exelixis EXEL shares decreased by 13.27% to $38.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Metsera MTSR shares declined by 8.7% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • Neumora Therapeutics NMRA stock declined by 6.61% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.1 million.
  • Eledon Pharmaceuticals ELDN shares fell 6.2% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $216.7 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares decreased by 5.8% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACON Logo
ACONAclarion Inc
$7.956.36%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.27
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
7.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.1183-65.9%
ADIL Logo
ADILAdial Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.704237.0%
ATNF Logo
ATNF180 Life Sciences Corp
$2.45-18.3%
ELDN Logo
ELDNEledon Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.20-11.6%
EXEL Logo
EXELExelixis Inc
$38.60-15.3%
MAZE Logo
MAZEMaze Therapeutics Inc
$17.373.27%
MLSS Logo
MLSSMilestone Scientific Inc
Not Available-%
MTSR Logo
MTSRMetsera Inc
$36.00-11.1%
NMRA Logo
NMRANeumora Therapeutics Inc
$2.20-6.38%
PTCT Logo
PTCTPTC Therapeutics Inc
$44.34-0.89%
UPC Logo
UPCUniverse Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.158.07%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved