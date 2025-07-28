12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FGI Industries FGI stock rose 6.8% to $0.76 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

stock rose 6.8% to $0.76 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. Zeo Energy ZEO shares rose 5.81% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.

shares rose 5.81% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock rose 5.14% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.

stock rose 5.14% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million. VCI Global VCIG shares increased by 5.09% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

shares increased by 5.09% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock moved upwards by 5.07% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.07% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Crane CR shares rose 4.74% to $199.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 22.7% to $0.07 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

shares decreased by 22.7% to $0.07 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. VisionWave Holdings VWAV stock declined by 19.64% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.

stock declined by 19.64% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million. Kforce KFRC shares declined by 10.47% to $42.0. The company's market cap stands at $865.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares declined by 10.47% to $42.0. The company's market cap stands at $865.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. CEA Industries VAPE shares decreased by 5.95% to $54.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

shares decreased by 5.95% to $54.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. Graphjet Technology GTI shares declined by 5.51% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

shares declined by 5.51% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million. Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares declined by 5.5% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.