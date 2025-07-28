12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock moved upwards by 26.2% to $3.97 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX stock rose 19.98% to $13.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 19.32% to $40.94. The company's market cap stands at $668.2 million.
- Premium Catering (Hldgs) PC shares moved upwards by 17.47% to $6.99. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Tilly's TLYS shares rose 16.75% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- Tron TRON stock increased by 14.89% to $11.03. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.
Losers
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares fell 15.1% to $2.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT shares decreased by 12.6% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.
- Fitell FTEL shares declined by 12.38% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- Genius Group GNS shares declined by 10.97% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
- Worksport WKSP shares decreased by 10.36% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- GoPro GPRO stock decreased by 8.95% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
