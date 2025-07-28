12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 26.2% to $3.97 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million. Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX stock rose 19.98% to $13.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares rose 16.75% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million. Tron TRON stock increased by 14.89% to $11.03. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 10.36% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million. GoPro GPRO stock decreased by 8.95% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.8 million.

