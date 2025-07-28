12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Celcuity CELC stock increased by 186.2% to $39.41 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $521.4 million.

Scilex Holding SCLX shares rose 28.9% to $15.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.

Abpro Hldgs ABP shares moved upwards by 25.55% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock moved upwards by 20.99% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock rose 17.59% to $9.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Losers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock decreased by 66.2% to $0.12 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.

Can Fite Biofarma CANF shares declined by 27.61% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock decreased by 24.76% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

TAO Synergies TAOX stock decreased by 17.37% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Psyence Biomedical PBM stock declined by 16.52% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares decreased by 14.66% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million.

