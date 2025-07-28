12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Celcuity CELC stock increased by 186.2% to $39.41 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $521.4 million.
- Scilex Holding SCLX shares rose 28.9% to $15.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP shares moved upwards by 25.55% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock moved upwards by 20.99% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock rose 17.59% to $9.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
Losers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock decreased by 66.2% to $0.12 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.
- Can Fite Biofarma CANF shares declined by 27.61% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock decreased by 24.76% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- TAO Synergies TAOX stock decreased by 17.37% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM stock declined by 16.52% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares decreased by 14.66% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABPAbpro Holdings Inc
$0.388923.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
5.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.1172-66.2%
ADILAdial Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.595315.8%
ATHEAlterity Therapeutics Ltd
$5.60-14.5%
CANFCan Fite Biofarma Ltd
$0.7500-23.5%
CELCCelcuity Inc
$39.97190.3%
CLDICalidi Biotherapeutics Inc
$0.5498-24.7%
HYPDHyperion DeFi Inc
$9.0217.1%
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$9.60-16.5%
SCLXScilex Holding Co
$15.2927.9%
TAOXTAO Synergies Inc
$7.20-14.4%
XFORX4 Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.1216.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.