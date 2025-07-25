12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today. Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock moved upwards by 7.7% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.7% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares rose 6.21% to $1.71.

shares rose 6.21% to $1.71. Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID shares increased by 4.41% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

shares increased by 4.41% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. Visionary Holdings GV stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. Naas Technology NAAS stock moved upwards by 3.18% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Losers

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 7.3% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

shares declined by 7.3% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock decreased by 5.23% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

stock decreased by 5.23% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock fell 4.48% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

stock fell 4.48% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Purple Innovation PRPL shares fell 3.3% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.

shares fell 3.3% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million. Fitell FTEL stock declined by 3.16% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

stock declined by 3.16% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million. Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock decreased by 3.01% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.