12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock moved upwards by 7.7% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares rose 6.21% to $1.71.
- Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID shares increased by 4.41% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock moved upwards by 3.18% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
Losers
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 7.3% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock decreased by 5.23% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock fell 4.48% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares fell 3.3% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.
- Fitell FTEL stock declined by 3.16% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock decreased by 3.01% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$0.294911.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
38.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BGIBirks Group Inc
$0.8862-2.62%
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$1.72-0.86%
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$0.1834-3.47%
FTELFitell Corp
$0.8932-3.42%
GVVisionary Holdings Inc
$1.603.90%
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$1.01-3.81%
LVLULulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
$3.998.13%
MJIDMajestic Ideal Holdings Ltd
$1.90-%
NAASNaas Technology Inc
$0.67841.86%
NAMIJinxin Technology Holding Co
$0.9700-4.90%
PRPLPurple Innovation Inc
$0.86630.50%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.