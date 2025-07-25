July 25, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • VCI Global VCIG shares rose 13.7% to $1.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 7.96% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock rose 5.23% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Zeo Energy ZEO shares rose 5.05% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock rose 4.91% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.

Losers

  • FBS Global FBGL shares fell 5.7% to $0.65 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares declined by 5.35% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
  • Roma Green Finance ROMA shares decreased by 4.43% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares decreased by 4.13% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares decreased by 3.93% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $127.1 million.
  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 3.9% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$2.213.29%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.49
Growth
22.35
Quality
N/A
Value
5.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ELPW Logo
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$2.45-3.54%
FBGL Logo
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.6496-6.96%
FLUX Logo
FLUXFlux Power Holdings Inc
$1.92-2.04%
GWH Logo
GWHESS Tech Inc
$1.95-11.8%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$2.47-12.7%
MSW Logo
MSWMing Shing Group Holdings Ltd
$2.991.05%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$5.15-1.72%
ROMA Logo
ROMARoma Green Finance Ltd
$4.2112.9%
VCIG Logo
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$1.3953.9%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$1.05-%
ZEO Logo
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$2.70-1.10%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved