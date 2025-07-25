12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- VCI Global VCIG shares rose 13.7% to $1.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 7.96% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG stock rose 5.23% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO shares rose 5.05% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock rose 4.91% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
Losers
- FBS Global FBGL shares fell 5.7% to $0.65 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares declined by 5.35% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Roma Green Finance ROMA shares decreased by 4.43% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.
- ESS Tech GWH shares decreased by 4.13% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares decreased by 3.93% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $127.1 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 3.9% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
