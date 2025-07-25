12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

BIT Mining BTCM stock moved upwards by 5.9% to $3.05 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million.

AudioEye AEYE stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $15.23. The company's market cap stands at $162.6 million.

Comtech Telecom CMTL stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.

Nano Labs NA shares increased by 4.26% to $7.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 million.

SemiLEDs LEDS shares rose 4.17% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

SmartKem SMTK shares increased by 4.12% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 5.8% to $2.11 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 4.27% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Semtech SMTC shares fell 3.79% to $51.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.

Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 3.79% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 3.49% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

RF Industries RFIL stock declined by 3.43% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.