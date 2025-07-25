12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- BIT Mining BTCM stock moved upwards by 5.9% to $3.05 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million.
- AudioEye AEYE stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $15.23. The company's market cap stands at $162.6 million.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares increased by 4.26% to $7.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS shares rose 4.17% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- SmartKem SMTK shares increased by 4.12% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
Losers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 5.8% to $2.11 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 4.27% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Semtech SMTC shares fell 3.79% to $51.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 3.79% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 3.49% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- RF Industries RFIL stock declined by 3.43% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
