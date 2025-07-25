12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock moved upwards by 41.6% to $0.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares rose 40.14% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Passage Bio PASG stock rose 31.5% to $7.54. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Cellectis CLLS stock moved upwards by 26.0% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.6 million.

Phio Pharma PHIO shares moved upwards by 24.14% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

NextCure NXTC shares increased by 18.44% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

Losers

Absci ABSI stock decreased by 17.2% to $2.9 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.7 million.

Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock decreased by 17.09% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.

Titan Pharma TTNP shares declined by 16.68% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Hyperion DeFi HYPD shares declined by 14.76% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.

P3 Health Partners PIII shares decreased by 13.92% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Inventiva IVA stock declined by 13.72% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.