July 25, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares rose 34.0% to $6.34 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Comfort Systems USA FIX stock moved upwards by 20.85% to $680.22. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Freightos CRGO shares rose 17.64% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $127.6 million.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA stock rose 14.65% to $28.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.2 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares increased by 14.41% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Simpple SPPL shares rose 12.09% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Losers

  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock fell 39.5% to $0.13 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock declined by 38.78% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Air T AIRT shares decreased by 30.46% to $16.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.
  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares fell 15.78% to $9.04. The company's market cap stands at $231.8 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares fell 15.36% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU shares declined by 14.98% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

