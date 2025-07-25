12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 131.0% to $4.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Phio Pharma PHIO stock increased by 31.47% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

NextCure NXTC stock increased by 15.39% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Biodesix BDSX stock rose 12.52% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO stock moved upwards by 11.92% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.2 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock rose 11.32% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Losers

XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares fell 18.3% to $1.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

Absci ABSI shares fell 16.5% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.7 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares fell 13.59% to $11.13. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Centene CNC shares decreased by 13.38% to $23.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

OSR Holdings OSRH shares declined by 10.42% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

Zynex ZYXI shares fell 8.7% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.