12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 131.0% to $4.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Phio Pharma PHIO stock increased by 31.47% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- NextCure NXTC stock increased by 15.39% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Biodesix BDSX stock rose 12.52% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
- Allogene Therapeutics ALLO stock moved upwards by 11.92% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.2 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock rose 11.32% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
Losers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares fell 18.3% to $1.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Absci ABSI shares fell 16.5% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.7 million.
- Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares fell 13.59% to $11.13. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Centene CNC shares decreased by 13.38% to $23.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- OSR Holdings OSRH shares declined by 10.42% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Zynex ZYXI shares fell 8.7% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABSIAbsci Corp
$2.94-16.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
19.33
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
6.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ALLOAllogene Therapeutics Inc
$1.541.99%
ATNF180 Life Sciences Corp
$2.318.45%
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.4150-0.65%
CNCCentene Corp
$22.84-14.7%
NXTCNextCure Inc
$6.1016.0%
OSRHOSR Holdings Inc
$0.9188-4.29%
PHIOPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp
$3.2529.5%
SLRXSalarius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.78003.82%
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$11.26-12.6%
XTLBXTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
$1.43-18.3%
ZYXIZynex Inc
$2.31-8.70%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.