12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares rose 32.6% to $6.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 22.49% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Comfort Systems USA FIX stock increased by 14.42% to $644.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Saia SAIA stock moved upwards by 12.89% to $352.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Primech Holdings PMEC stock moved upwards by 12.66% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA stock rose 9.52% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.

Losers

  • OceanPal OP stock declined by 43.5% to $0.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock fell 12.54% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Baiya International Group BIYA stock fell 6.6% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • FBS Global FBGL shares declined by 6.18% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS stock fell 4.73% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • NuScale Power SMR shares decreased by 4.1% to $48.94. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

