12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares rose 32.6% to $6.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 22.49% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Comfort Systems USA FIX stock increased by 14.42% to $644.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Saia SAIA stock moved upwards by 12.89% to $352.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Primech Holdings PMEC stock moved upwards by 12.66% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock rose 9.52% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.
Losers
- OceanPal OP stock declined by 43.5% to $0.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock fell 12.54% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock fell 6.6% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- FBS Global FBGL shares declined by 6.18% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS stock fell 4.73% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- NuScale Power SMR shares decreased by 4.1% to $48.94. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$0.7806-6.59%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
15.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.6812-2.43%
FIXComfort Systems USA Inc
$644.0014.4%
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$0.8400-4.05%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$4.63-2.11%
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.61087.16%
OPOceanPal Inc
$0.1781-41.2%
OPTTOcean Power Technologies Inc
$0.6694-11.3%
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd
$1.6812.0%
SAIASaia Inc
$351.0012.6%
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$48.89-4.19%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.104420.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.