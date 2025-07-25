12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares rose 32.6% to $6.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Losers

OceanPal OP stock declined by 43.5% to $0.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

NuScale Power SMR shares decreased by 4.1% to $48.94. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.