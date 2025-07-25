12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AEye LIDR shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $3.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $3.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.1 million. SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock moved upwards by 15.17% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 15.17% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. Wellchange Holdings WCT stock rose 7.75% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

stock rose 7.75% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. Actelis Networks ASNS shares moved upwards by 7.15% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.15% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Harmonic HLIT shares rose 6.29% to $9.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

shares rose 6.29% to $9.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares rose 6.14% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Losers

Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 17.4% to $0.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

shares declined by 17.4% to $0.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares declined by 15.31% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $195.5 million.

shares declined by 15.31% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $195.5 million. Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares decreased by 12.6% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.

shares decreased by 12.6% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million. Movano MOVE shares fell 10.41% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

shares fell 10.41% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 10.13% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

stock declined by 10.13% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. Thumzup Media TZUP shares declined by 8.06% to $13.01. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.