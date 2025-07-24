12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Coursera COUR shares increased by 22.0% to $11.08 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- CarParts.com PRTS shares increased by 7.34% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
- Deckers Outdoor DECK stock increased by 6.73% to $112.01. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $38.23. The company's market cap stands at $203.2 million.
- Yatra Online YTRA stock increased by 4.77% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
- Chegg CHGG stock moved upwards by 4.69% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.4 million.
Losers
- U Power UCAR shares fell 8.9% to $2.67 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock fell 6.53% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- REE Automotive REE stock declined by 5.17% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Smart Share Global EM stock declined by 4.35% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.0 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 4.33% to $1.66.
- ADT ADT shares declined by 4.27% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
