12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NextCure NXTC stock rose 55.0% to $7.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- Pheton Holdings PTHL shares increased by 10.55% to $31.42. The company's market cap stands at $341.7 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR shares moved upwards by 10.38% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Titan Pharma TTNP shares increased by 8.69% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Iridex IRIX stock increased by 8.67% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock rose 7.47% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
Losers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock declined by 16.2% to $0.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock declined by 14.58% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock decreased by 12.58% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Absci ABSI shares decreased by 11.12% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.0 million.
- Coeptis Therapeutics COEP shares declined by 8.34% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM stock decreased by 8.31% to $9.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
ABSIAbsci Corp
$3.32-5.68%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.77
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
6.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
COEPCoeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$11.00-10.6%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.047588.5%
IRIXIRIDEX Corp
$1.421.07%
NMTCNeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp
$0.91001.29%
NXTCNextCure Inc
$7.7849.6%
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$9.1610.9%
PTHLPheton Holdings Ltd
$29.7926.4%
SNOASonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.730.54%
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.11966.69%
TTNPTitan Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.5017.3%
XFORX4 Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.8523.3%
