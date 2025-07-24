12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NextCure NXTC stock rose 55.0% to $7.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

Pheton Holdings PTHL shares increased by 10.55% to $31.42. The company's market cap stands at $341.7 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR shares moved upwards by 10.38% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

Titan Pharma TTNP shares increased by 8.69% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Iridex IRIX stock increased by 8.67% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock rose 7.47% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Losers

Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock declined by 16.2% to $0.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock declined by 14.58% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.

TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock decreased by 12.58% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

Absci ABSI shares decreased by 11.12% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.0 million.

Coeptis Therapeutics COEP shares declined by 8.34% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.

Psyence Biomedical PBM stock decreased by 8.31% to $9.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

