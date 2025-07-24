12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- LanzaTech Global LNZA shares rose 18.6% to $0.68 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.7 million.
- Comfort Systems USA FIX shares moved upwards by 13.26% to $637.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Resources Connection RGP stock increased by 8.12% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock rose 7.15% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO shares increased by 6.22% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares rose 4.75% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.0 million.
Losers
- OceanPal OP stock decreased by 49.7% to $0.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 9.94% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Proficient Auto Logistics PAL stock decreased by 7.9% to $7.46. The company's market cap stands at $224.6 million.
- Silynxcom SYNX shares decreased by 7.33% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- FBS Global FBGL stock fell 6.53% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares declined by 6.35% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.65315.34%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
74.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FIXComfort Systems USA Inc
$633.0015.5%
HCAIHuachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co Ltd
$0.9000-2.17%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$4.50-28.0%
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.640060.0%
NOTEFiscalNote Holdings Inc
$0.7650-3.18%
OPOceanPal Inc
$0.1510-63.5%
PALProficient Auto Logistics Inc
$8.10-2.41%
RGPResources Connection Inc
$5.703.60%
SYNXSilynxcom Ltd
Not Available-%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.0750-43.2%
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$2.9014.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.