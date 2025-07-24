12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

LanzaTech Global LNZA shares rose 18.6% to $0.68 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.7 million.

Comfort Systems USA FIX shares moved upwards by 13.26% to $637.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Resources Connection RGP stock increased by 8.12% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock rose 7.15% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.

Zeo Energy ZEO shares increased by 6.22% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares rose 4.75% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.0 million.

Losers

OceanPal OP stock decreased by 49.7% to $0.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 9.94% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Proficient Auto Logistics PAL stock decreased by 7.9% to $7.46. The company's market cap stands at $224.6 million.

Silynxcom SYNX shares decreased by 7.33% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

FBS Global FBGL stock fell 6.53% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares declined by 6.35% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

