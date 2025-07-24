12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Tilly's TLYS shares moved upwards by 23.6% to $2.01 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Fitell FTEL shares increased by 21.45% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- U Power UCAR stock increased by 16.26% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG shares rose 14.67% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- ECARX Holdings ECX stock moved upwards by 12.31% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $496.7 million.
- Faraday Future FFAI stock moved upwards by 11.13% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $270.1 million.
Losers
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock decreased by 23.0% to $1.47 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- LKQ LKQ shares declined by 21.45% to $30.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- MarineMax HZO stock fell 15.43% to $23.11. The company's market cap stands at $586.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock declined by 15.32% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG stock fell 14.02% to $45.38. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock declined by 13.49% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
