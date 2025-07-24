12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Bloom Energy BE stock increased by 24.1% to $33.36 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.

stock increased by 24.1% to $33.36 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock rose 22.68% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million.

stock rose 22.68% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million. Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares increased by 17.93% to $22.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.0 million.

shares increased by 17.93% to $22.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.0 million. Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares increased by 15.99% to $9.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.

shares increased by 15.99% to $9.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million. LanzaTech Global LNZA stock increased by 15.87% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $92.7 million.

stock increased by 15.87% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $92.7 million. FBS Global FBGL stock rose 14.51% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Losers

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 33.4% to $0.09 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

shares decreased by 33.4% to $0.09 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. OceanPal OP shares decreased by 19.22% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

shares decreased by 19.22% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock fell 19.05% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

stock fell 19.05% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Southwest Airlines LUV shares declined by 13.35% to $32.45. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 13.35% to $32.45. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. OFA OFAL stock fell 12.7% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.

stock fell 12.7% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million. Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock fell 12.41% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.