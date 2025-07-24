12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- American Eagle Outfitters AEO stock increased by 18.2% to $12.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares increased by 10.34% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Pool POOL stock increased by 9.51% to $347.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares rose 9.05% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.8 million.
- Faraday Future FFAI shares increased by 7.66% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $270.1 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG shares moved upwards by 6.42% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
Losers
- OneWater Marine ONEW shares decreased by 16.1% to $13.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $238.5 million.
- MarineMax HZO shares declined by 15.82% to $23.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG shares decreased by 12.32% to $46.28. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- LKQ LKQ stock declined by 9.61% to $34.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Lakeland Industries LAKE stock declined by 9.11% to $13.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 8.79% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
