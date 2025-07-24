12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares rose 15.9% to $0.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock increased by 14.47% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock increased by 14.28% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $185.6 million.
- Sunrun RUN shares increased by 11.94% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares increased by 11.18% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC stock rose 9.86% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
Losers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 18.4% to $0.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Energys Group ENGS stock fell 10.83% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock fell 10.04% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock decreased by 8.98% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Ultralife ULBI shares decreased by 6.67% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $149.6 million.
- American Airlines Group AAL shares decreased by 6.47% to $11.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
