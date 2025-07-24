12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- AEye LIDR stock moved upwards by 87.6% to $2.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- MaxLinear MXL shares increased by 24.02% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 17.21% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose 12.86% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $266.1 million.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares moved upwards by 10.82% to $14.03. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.
- Valens Semiconductor VLN stock moved upwards by 10.34% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.5 million.
Losers
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares fell 23.8% to $1.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock declined by 16.22% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
- STMicroelectronics STM shares decreased by 13.0% to $27.64. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 7.47% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Helport AI HPAI stock fell 7.35% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $183.5 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares decreased by 6.27% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.413415.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.84
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
18.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.54-16.8%
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$4.94-6.26%
HPAIHelport AI Ltd
$4.58-7.35%
LIDRAEye Inc
$1.13-%
MXLMaxLinear Inc
$18.9223.5%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$2.33-3.32%
PXLWPixelworks Inc
$14.0410.9%
STMSTMicroelectronics NV
$27.58-13.2%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$1.36-24.9%
VLNValens Semiconductor Ltd
$3.148.28%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.9312.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.