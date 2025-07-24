12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AEye LIDR stock moved upwards by 87.6% to $2.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

MaxLinear MXL shares increased by 24.02% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 17.21% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.

Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose 12.86% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $266.1 million.

Pixelworks PXLW shares moved upwards by 10.82% to $14.03. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

Valens Semiconductor VLN stock moved upwards by 10.34% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.5 million.

Losers

Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares fell 23.8% to $1.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million.

Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock declined by 16.22% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

STMicroelectronics STM shares decreased by 13.0% to $27.64. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 7.47% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Helport AI HPAI stock fell 7.35% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $183.5 million.

ARB IOT Group ARBB shares decreased by 6.27% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

