12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MaxLinear MXL stock rose 22.7% to $18.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

FOXO Technologies FOXO stock decreased by 10.4% to $0.14 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

