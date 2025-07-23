July 23, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • MaxLinear MXL stock rose 22.7% to $18.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares moved upwards by 13.18% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
  • Valens Semiconductor VLN shares increased by 8.96% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $288.6 million.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose 7.6% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million.
  • ServiceNow NOW stock rose 6.58% to $1019.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ASGN ASGN shares moved upwards by 5.95% to $53.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock decreased by 10.4% to $0.14 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock declined by 7.57% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA stock decreased by 5.15% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • IBM IBM stock fell 5.15% to $267.5. The company's market cap stands at $262.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Manhattan Associates MANH shares fell 5.0% to $206.83. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CISO Global CISO stock fell 4.04% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.4211-6.84%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.51
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
16.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMOD Logo
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.7853.5%
ASGN Logo
ASGNASGN Inc
$53.006.58%
CISO Logo
CISOCISO Global Inc
$1.070.45%
FOXO Logo
FOXOFOXO Technologies Inc
$0.141529.7%
IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$266.25-5.57%
MANH Logo
MANHManhattan Associates Inc
$206.831.99%
MXL Logo
MXLMaxLinear Inc
$18.6420.7%
NOW Logo
NOWServiceNow Inc
$1018.515.83%
PCLA Logo
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.591923.3%
VLN Logo
VLNValens Semiconductor Ltd
$3.5429.7%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.8429.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved