12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MaxLinear MXL stock rose 22.7% to $18.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares moved upwards by 13.18% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Valens Semiconductor VLN shares increased by 8.96% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $288.6 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose 7.6% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million.
- ServiceNow NOW stock rose 6.58% to $1019.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ASGN ASGN shares moved upwards by 5.95% to $53.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- FOXO Technologies FOXO stock decreased by 10.4% to $0.14 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock declined by 7.57% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock decreased by 5.15% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- IBM IBM stock fell 5.15% to $267.5. The company's market cap stands at $262.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Manhattan Associates MANH shares fell 5.0% to $206.83. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CISO Global CISO stock fell 4.04% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.4211-6.84%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.51
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
16.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.7853.5%
ASGNASGN Inc
$53.006.58%
CISOCISO Global Inc
$1.070.45%
FOXOFOXO Technologies Inc
$0.141529.7%
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$266.25-5.57%
MANHManhattan Associates Inc
$206.831.99%
MXLMaxLinear Inc
$18.6420.7%
NOWServiceNow Inc
$1018.515.83%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.591923.3%
VLNValens Semiconductor Ltd
$3.5429.7%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.8429.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.