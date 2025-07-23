12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares increased by 26.9% to $1.79 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.

ZSPACE ZSPC shares moved upwards by 26.29% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.

GoPro GPRO shares moved upwards by 19.7% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.8 million.

GEN Restaurant Group GENK stock increased by 18.59% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock increased by 17.55% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Workhorse Gr WKHS shares increased by 15.98% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

Losers

Kohl's KSS stock decreased by 15.2% to $12.15 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Children's Place PLCE stock fell 12.76% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $153.8 million.

Genius Group GNS stock fell 10.18% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.

QuantumScape QS stock fell 8.66% to $12.61. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares fell 8.26% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares declined by 8.25% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.