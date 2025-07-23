12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Abivax ABVX shares increased by 552.8% to $65.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $634.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 77.53% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares moved upwards by 57.54% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 57.54% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million. TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock moved upwards by 51.48% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 51.48% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock rose 31.63% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

stock rose 31.63% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. aTyr Pharma ATYR stock increased by 31.38% to $6.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.3 million.

Losers

Hyperion DeFi HYPD shares declined by 21.3% to $9.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.

stock declined by 12.13% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million. GH Research GHRS stock fell 11.21% to $14.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

stock fell 11.21% to $14.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares decreased by 10.88% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.

shares decreased by 10.88% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million. Nutex Health NUTX stock declined by 10.49% to $89.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.6 million.

stock declined by 10.49% to $89.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.6 million. Telix Pharmaceuticals TLX stock declined by 10.48% to $14.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

