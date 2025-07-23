12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 70.6% to $0.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

stock rose 70.6% to $0.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. Stardust Power SDST stock moved upwards by 39.44% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 39.44% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million. AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares increased by 34.9% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

shares increased by 34.9% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million. OFA OFAL shares moved upwards by 28.9% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 28.9% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million. Energys Group ENGS shares rose 22.01% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.

shares rose 22.01% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. Tecogen TGEN shares increased by 18.4% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.

Losers

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock declined by 22.8% to $0.4 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

stock declined by 22.8% to $0.4 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares decreased by 19.06% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.

shares decreased by 19.06% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million. WF International WXM stock fell 14.47% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

stock fell 14.47% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million. LiqTech International LIQT shares decreased by 11.62% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

shares decreased by 11.62% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. OceanPal OP shares fell 11.57% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

shares fell 11.57% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Otis Worldwide OTIS shares declined by 10.73% to $90.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.