12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Abivax ABVX shares rose 468.8% to $56.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $634.7 million.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares increased by 68.32% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB stock rose 63.93% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock moved upwards by 47.36% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock rose 31.13% to $12.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock increased by 24.13% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
Losers
- Imunon IMNN stock fell 10.8% to $0.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- MEI Pharma MEIP shares fell 10.35% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock decreased by 9.1% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Telix Pharmaceuticals TLX shares decreased by 8.05% to $14.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares fell 6.56% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares fell 6.52% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
