12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Abivax ABVX shares rose 468.8% to $56.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $634.7 million.

shares rose 468.8% to $56.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $634.7 million. Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares increased by 68.32% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.

shares increased by 68.32% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB stock rose 63.93% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.

stock rose 63.93% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock moved upwards by 47.36% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 47.36% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock rose 31.13% to $12.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

stock rose 31.13% to $12.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million. Polyrizon PLRZ stock increased by 24.13% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Losers

Imunon IMNN stock fell 10.8% to $0.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

stock fell 10.8% to $0.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. MEI Pharma MEIP shares fell 10.35% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.

shares fell 10.35% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock decreased by 9.1% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

stock decreased by 9.1% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. Telix Pharmaceuticals TLX shares decreased by 8.05% to $14.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

shares decreased by 8.05% to $14.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares fell 6.56% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

shares fell 6.56% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million. SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares fell 6.52% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.