12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 97.4% to $0.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Vicor VICR shares rose 46.68% to $66.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- OFA OFAL stock increased by 40.46% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares moved upwards by 14.37% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $166.1 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC shares moved upwards by 11.84% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
- PS International Group PSIG stock rose 8.33% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
Losers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock fell 9.6% to $0.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares decreased by 8.09% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock decreased by 6.53% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Otis Worldwide OTIS stock declined by 6.44% to $94.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Where Food Comes From WFCF shares decreased by 6.28% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
- Expion360 XPON shares fell 5.15% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
