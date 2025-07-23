12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares increased by 17.0% to $3.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares rose 14.28% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
- Manhattan Associates MANH stock moved upwards by 13.91% to $231.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aware AWRE stock increased by 9.5% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock increased by 8.31% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock moved upwards by 7.25% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 13.7% to $0.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Texas Instruments TXN shares decreased by 9.46% to $194.61. The company's market cap stands at $195.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Enphase Energy ENPH stock declined by 7.3% to $39.4. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Microchip Technology MCHP stock decreased by 6.26% to $70.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 billion.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock fell 6.09% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.1 million.
