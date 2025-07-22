12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Krispy Kreme DNUT stock moved upwards by 42.6% to $5.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $556.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 42.6% to $5.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $556.8 million. Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares rose 38.53% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

shares rose 38.53% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock increased by 12.03% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.9 million.

stock increased by 12.03% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.9 million. Top Win International SORA stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $7.19. The company's market cap stands at $172.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $7.19. The company's market cap stands at $172.3 million. Twin Hospitality Group TWNP stock increased by 6.94% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.

stock increased by 6.94% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million. Noodles NDLS shares rose 5.7% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.

Losers

Boqii Holding BQ stock declined by 8.6% to $2.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

stock declined by 8.6% to $2.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 7.97% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

stock declined by 7.97% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 3.98% to $1.45.

stock decreased by 3.98% to $1.45. Destination XL Group DXLG stock decreased by 3.8% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.

stock decreased by 3.8% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million. Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares declined by 3.64% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

shares declined by 3.64% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock decreased by 3.32% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.