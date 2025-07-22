12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Krispy Kreme DNUT stock moved upwards by 42.6% to $5.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $556.8 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares rose 38.53% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock increased by 12.03% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.9 million.
- Top Win International SORA stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $7.19. The company's market cap stands at $172.3 million.
- Twin Hospitality Group TWNP stock increased by 6.94% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
- Noodles NDLS shares rose 5.7% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
Losers
- Boqii Holding BQ stock declined by 8.6% to $2.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 7.97% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 3.98% to $1.45.
- Destination XL Group DXLG stock decreased by 3.8% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares declined by 3.64% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock decreased by 3.32% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$2.72-3.20%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.12
Growth
39.76
Quality
N/A
Value
89.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DNUTKrispy Kreme Inc
$5.2260.1%
DXLGDestination XL Group Inc
$1.587.48%
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$1.47-41.4%
FLWS1-800-Flowers.com Inc
$6.9534.7%
LVLULulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
$6.3662.9%
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.104.76%
NDLSNoodles & Co
$1.009.89%
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$3.2611.3%
SORATop Win International Ltd
$7.193.72%
TWNPTwin Hospitality Group Inc
$5.3927.7%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$2.34-0.43%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.