12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock increased by 16.6% to $1.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN stock rose 7.94% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Equillium EQ shares increased by 7.47% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Celularity CELU shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million.
- Contineum Therapeutics CTNM stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million.
- Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares increased by 4.64% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.0 million.
Losers
- Know Labs KNW shares decreased by 7.3% to $2.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Molecular Partners MOLN stock fell 6.92% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.9 million.
- GRI Bio GRI stock fell 5.8% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Nanoviricides NNVC stock decreased by 5.3% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- IGC Pharma IGC stock fell 4.79% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE stock fell 4.78% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
