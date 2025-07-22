12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Polyrizon PLRZ stock increased by 16.6% to $1.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

stock rose 7.94% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. Equillium EQ shares increased by 7.47% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

shares increased by 7.47% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. Celularity CELU shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million. Contineum Therapeutics CTNM stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million. Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares increased by 4.64% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.0 million.

Losers

Know Labs KNW shares decreased by 7.3% to $2.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

stock fell 6.92% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.9 million. GRI Bio GRI stock fell 5.8% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

stock fell 5.8% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. Nanoviricides NNVC stock decreased by 5.3% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.

stock decreased by 5.3% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million. IGC Pharma IGC stock fell 4.79% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.

stock fell 4.79% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE stock fell 4.78% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.6 million.

