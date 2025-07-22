12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Vicor VICR stock moved upwards by 29.4% to $58.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- OFA OFAL shares moved upwards by 22.47% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- OceanPal OP shares increased by 15.71% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- LiqTech International LIQT stock increased by 10.26% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $8.18. The company's market cap stands at $169.5 million.
- Knightscope KSCP stock increased by 5.99% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
Losers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares fell 12.6% to $0.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock decreased by 8.94% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO stock decreased by 7.03% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock decreased by 6.83% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Complete Solaria SPWR shares fell 6.04% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock decreased by 5.52% to $6.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.501188.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.74
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
39.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
HTCOHigh-Trend International Group
$0.270023.9%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$6.5452.9%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$2.777.78%
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$0.221511.3%
KSCPKnightscope Inc
$7.79-9.94%
LIQTLiqTech International Inc
$2.9040.8%
OFALOFA Group
$2.1928.8%
OPOceanPal Inc
$0.4859-22.9%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$7.72-1.66%
SPWRComplete Solaria Inc
$1.71-3.38%
VICRVicor Corp
$58.5022.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.