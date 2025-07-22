12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vicor VICR stock moved upwards by 29.4% to $58.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 29.4% to $58.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. OFA OFAL shares moved upwards by 22.47% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 22.47% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million. OceanPal OP shares increased by 15.71% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

shares increased by 15.71% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. LiqTech International LIQT stock increased by 10.26% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

stock increased by 10.26% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million. Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $8.18. The company's market cap stands at $169.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $8.18. The company's market cap stands at $169.5 million. Knightscope KSCP stock increased by 5.99% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.

Losers

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares fell 12.6% to $0.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

shares fell 12.6% to $0.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. Professional Diversity IPDN stock decreased by 8.94% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

stock decreased by 8.94% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. High-Trend International HTCO stock decreased by 7.03% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

stock decreased by 7.03% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million. Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock decreased by 6.83% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

stock decreased by 6.83% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million. Complete Solaria SPWR shares fell 6.04% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 6.04% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock decreased by 5.52% to $6.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.